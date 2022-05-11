DID Li’l Masters 5: Ranveer Singh dances with contestants on his popular songs & promotes Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is all set to release on May 13. The actor recently graced the reality dance show DID Lil Masters. Earlier, there were videos from the set of this reality show where Ranveer was seen teasing Mouni Roy for her looks. Later, Mouni had also shared a video with the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor where the two were seen dancing on the show.

Today Zee TV took to their Instagram handle and shared another promo from DID Lil Masters where Ranveer is seen dancing with the contestants. The caption of this promo read, "Dance ke manch par baj gayi entertainment ki ghantiyaan, jab #RanveerSingh ke saath L’il Masters ne li Jordaar Entriyaan! Dekhiye #DIDLilMasters, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par. #DanceKeBaap #FullPerformance." In this promo, we can see each contestant is wearing costumes of Ranveer's popular characters from his films. These participants performed with Ranveer on his famous film songs. On the show, Ranveer was seen in his trademark quirky attire.

Click here to see the promo

Speaking of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Karan Johar’s directorial is slated to release in the cinemas on February 10, 2023. Ranveer also has other projects including Cirkus and Simmba 2 in his pipeline.

