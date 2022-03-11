DID Li’l Masters 5: Remo D’souza, Mouni Roy & Sonali Bendre share their excitement about being judges

The most popular and much awaited dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 will be going on-air from this weekend. The present season of the show will be judged by Remo D’souza, Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre. It will be hosted by Jay Bhanushali. It will start airing on 12th March. The show will offer a massive platform for talented child dancers to showcase their talent to the world.

Thrilled to make her comeback on television, Sonali Bendre said, "I’ve always loved dance in all its forms. As I actor, I have come to appreciate it even more especially how in India, we have beautifully integrated dance into our films and illustrate stories through it. After my stint with India’s Best Dramebaaz, I am so happy to return to television as a judge in Zee TV for DID Li’l Masters. I am really looking forward to discovering the amazing talent we have and mentoring them in my own way. I am super excited to see what these little wonders have in store for us… I often find myself speechless with the sheer talent and determination these tiny powerhouses come with. It is truly a memorable, heart-filling experience.”

Remo D’souza shared, "I believe Dance India Dance Li’l Masters has moved beyond the realms of being just a dance reality show; it's about etching the future of dance in our country. I remember making my debut as a judge with season 1 of DID and over the years I have seen several dancers evolve and grow on this platform. This is my first season with DID Li’l Masters and the audition rounds have given me an exciting glimpse of the incredible talent that is set to appear, and I truly can’t wait to see what more is in store for us. My one and only advice to each of them would be to dance your heart out! This show provides a national platform for the youngest talent in our country to showcase their dancing skills but also further polishes their skills and helps them grow as performing artists.”

Mouni Roy, who is going to be judge for the first time, shared, "As an actor and dancer, I have always loved performing and owning the stage. But for the first time I will be on the other side, observing and mentoring these young dancers as they perform. I am looking forward to seeing the true love that each of these young li'l masters have for the art. There is a lot of thrill in performing on the biggest stage of dance and I cant wait to see that bit of extra joy in their performance. I am very excited to meet the super talented Li'l Masters who are known to floor everyone with their unimaginable dancing prowess at a tender age. I personally love kids a lot so every moment of the season will be a joyride for me.”



