DID Li’l Masters 5: Remo Dsouza and Shilpa Shetty share their fond memories of a photo taken 24 years back

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows on Television screens and offers numerous talented little kids to showcase their talent. The show has been receiving lots of love and appreciation for providing a platform to aspiring dancers. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the Nikamma star cast Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. During the show, host Jay Bhanushali appreciated Shilpa Shetty for the fact that she is so humble even after attaining so much stardom.

The actress makes it a point to keep her fans happy and happily poses for pictures with her fans whenever possible. One such unrecognisable fan, whom she took a photo with 24 years ago, was Remo Dsouza. Jay showcased this shocking picture of Shilpa and Remo, leaving everybody on the set laughing out loud. Surprisingly, Shilpa Shetty remembered the moment when the picture was taken. The actress says that while shooting for Auzaar, Remo was a part of the dance group. Commenting on this throwback picture, Shilpa jokes and says that Remo was still the better-looking person in this picture but says "Just look at me" and laughs.

She further adds, "I must say that we have had a very long and memorable journey to date and this picture brings back a lot of memories." Judge Remo Dsouza also shared his memory related to this picture and says, "I still remember this photo as I was truly having a fan moment. In fact, it was the first time I took a photograph with any celebrity."

About DID L'il Masters Season 5:

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows being aired presently on TV screens. It is judged by the actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and Bollywood choreographer Remo D’souza. DID L'il Masters Season 5 is hosted by ace actor and stunning entertainer, Jay Bhanushali. The show has been graced by numerous popular celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.

