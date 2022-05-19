DID Li’l Masters 5: Remo D'souza, Mouni Roy & Sonali Bendre stunned by contestants' performances; Watch

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows being aired presently on TV screens. The show has been receiving lots of love and appreciation for presenting talented powerhouse contestants on the stage. It is judged by the actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and Bollywood choreographer Remo D’souza. The season is hosted by ace actor and stunning entertainer, Jay Bhanushali. In the upcoming episode, a special guest will appear on the sets of DID Li’l Masters season 5. This special guest is Robambo, a giant robot set up on the stage to add more fun to the show.

Today Zee TV took to their Instagram handle and shared a promo from DID Lil Masters where all the contestants are seen performing one by one. In this video, we can see each contestant coming forward and setting the stage on fire with their amazing moves. The judges are seen cheering up these little kids as they dance on the stage. Even the special guest Robambo complemented the kids for their outstanding performances. The caption of this video read, "Hamare L’il Masters ka dance dekhkar toh Robambo ka ho gaya system fail! Comment kijiye agar aap bhi ho gaye inke saath jhoomne par majboor? Dekhiye #DIDLilMasters, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par #DanceKeBaap #FullPerformance"

DID L'il Masters Season 5 air on Zee TV. The show has been graced by numerous popular celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.

