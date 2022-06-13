DID Li’l Masters 5: Remo Dsouza says he and Sonali Bendre will be grandparents of a contestant; Find out why

DID Li’l Masters 5 is among the most loved reality shows on TV screens at present. The contestants are handpicked from all corners of the country and given an opportunity to show their best performances on national television. The show is judged by actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and ace choreographer Remo D’souza. In the upcoming episode promo, it will be seen that the contestant Aadhayshree will get a special surprise from the judges.

In the promo of the episode, the contestants Aadhayshree Upadhyay and little master Rishita were seen dancing spectacularly to the song ‘Phoolon Sa Chehra Tera’ from the movie Anari. Their dance performance was loved by the judges and audience. After the performance, host Jay Bhanushali teased the contestants saying it was not a very energetic performance. The contestants get confused, so Remo asks them to bring energy. Jay asked them to turn around with energy and as they turned, Aadhyashree Upadhyay was amazed to see her grandparents on stage. She started crying as she hugged her grandmother. Rishita was seen feeling sad, so Remo D’souza did a sweet gesture as he said that from now he is her ‘dada’ and Sonali is her ‘dadi’.

See the video here-

In the earlier episode, ater Sagar’s enchanting act, Sagar’s grandmother came up on the stage and thanked Sonali for taking care of her grandson and treating him like her son. She also removed the evil eye off Sonali Bendre, which made the actress emotional. This sweet gesture by Sagar’s grandmother grabbed everyone’s attention.

Thanking Sagar’s grandmother, Sonali says, “I have always been asked by my friends and relatives agar kisine meri nazar utari hai ki nahi. But I never got it done before today. For the very first time, kisine meri nazar utari, that to on the stage of DID L’il Masters and I am really grateful.”

The upcoming episode will be graced by choreographer Bosco Martis and Rocket Gang movie little actors.

