DID Li’l Masters 5: Shahid Kapoor forgets dance steps for ‘Shaam Shaandaar’ on seeing the energy of contestant

The dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 has become popular among viewers. It is a kids’ special dance show in which kids have been selected from all corners of the country. The show is judged by Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D’souza. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. They were amazed by the dance performances of the contestants.

As per the promo of the upcoming episode, the contestants of the show are seen dancing on the hit tracks of Shahid Kapoor, including ‘Nainowale’, ‘Yeh Ishq Haye’, ‘Bekhayaali’, ‘Saj Dhaj Ke’, ‘Nagaada Baja’, and others. There is a special performance by all the contestants of the show as they take Shahid to the stage for dancing with them to his song, 'Shaam Shaandaar'. As they go on stage for dance, Shahid gets confused with the steps and he copies the steps of the kids. The actor revealed that he is so amazed by the dance and energy of the kids that he forgot the steps of his song.

Pinkvilla had earlier learnt that Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria will soon make an appearance on DID Li’l Masters 5 to promote their upcoming film, Heropanti 2. This will reunite Tiger with his A Flying Jatt director Remo.

“Tiger and Tara will shoot for this special episode tomorrow. While Tiger will showcase some of his stunts on this episode, the participants too have prepared a few special performances for the Heropanti 2 duo,” informed a source close to the development. Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

