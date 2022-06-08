DID Li’l Masters 5: Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu, Shirley groove with Sonali Bendre & Remo on Nikamma song Killer

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular kids' dance reality shows on television screens. The show offers a grand platform for talented kids in getting national-level recognition through the show. The show is graced by several celebrities every weekend and for the upcoming episode, the team of the film Nikamma will be seen on the sets. In the recent video shared by Shilpa Shetty, she is seen dancing along with the judges of the present season, Sonali Bendre and Remo D’souza.

In a short clip shared by Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty on social media, she is seen grooving along with her movie co-actors Abhimanyu, and Shirley Sethia, along with show judges on their movie’s peppy track ‘Killer Lagdi’. Shilpa Shetty looks fabulous in the gorgeous bright yellow saree and singer-turned-actress Shirley Sethia had sported a lovely yellow lehenga. Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu looked dapper in a blue casual suit. Sonali Bendre looks stunning in a black top and shimmery high waist pants.

Shilpa captioned, “The #Nikammas bringing the house down on #DIDLilMasters Loved meeting you and killing it on the #KillerSong with you, guys… @iamsonalibendre and @remodsouza #NikammaFilm releasing in cinemas on 17th June 2022.”

Nikamma is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action comedy film starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.

In the previous episode, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar had graced the show for promoting Samrat Prithviraj. The judges and special guests Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar were amazed by the stunning dance performance of Vartika, Sadiya and Saumya Kamble. Akshay Kumar was especially impressed by their dance moves on his superhit song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’. He slams his hand on the buzzer in front of Sonali Bendra and it breaks. Everyone is seen shocked and laughing at this act by Akshay Kumar. Sonali further says that it was a ‘buzzer tod’ performance.

