DID Li’l Masters 5: Shilpa Shetty in awe of Rishita’s performance; Says 'Thank god I'm not judge of this show'

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is among the most loved shows on the TV screens. From the stunning performance of the contestants to the entertaining chemistry of the judges, the show has garnered a massive fan following in a short span of time. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the Nikamma team, Shilpa Shetty, Shirley Sethia and Abhimanyu Dassani. In the promo of the episode, Shilpa Shetty is stunned by the performance of a contestant.

In the latest promo of the episode, the contestant Rishita’s energetic dance performance on the trampoline left judges and all the guests stunned. They all gave her a standing ovation for her performance. Shilpa Shetty was seen stunned by the performance and was literally out of words. She said, “Mujhe nahi khelna mai ja rahi hu. Koi aise dance karta hai? Mai kya comment karu, thank God mai iss show ki judge nahi hu.” She added, “6 year old child, what a talent.”

See the promo here-CLICK

In a short clip shared earlier by Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty on social media, she is seen grooving along with her movie co-actors Abhimanyu, and Shirley Sethia, along with show judges on their movie’s peppy track ‘Killer Lagdi’. Shilpa Shetty looks fabulous in the gorgeous bright yellow saree and singer-turned-actress Shirley Sethia had sported a lovely yellow lehenga. Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu looked dapper in a blue casual suit. Sonali Bendre looks stunning in a black top and shimmery high waist pants.

Also read- DID L’il Masters 5: Shilpa Shetty does a special gesture for a contestant as she promotes Nikamma