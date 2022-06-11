DID Li’l Masters 5: Sonali Bendre gets emotional as Sagar’s grandma removes the evil eye off her; PICS

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows on television screens and offers numerous talented little kids to showcase their talent. The show has been receiving lots of love and appreciation for providing a platform to aspiring dancers. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the Nikamma star cast Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The phenomenal performances by the talented youngsters impressed the judges and the special guests during the shoot.

One such performance which got immensely lauded by the judges and audiences was Sagar and Nobojit’s to the title track of Sultan, which made Sonali Bendre emotional. After Sagar’s enchanting act, Sagar’s grandmother came up on the stage and thanked Sonali for taking care of her grandson and treating him like her son. But, that’s not it! She also removed the evil eye off Sonali Bendre. This sweet gesture by Sagar’s grandmother grabbed everyone’s attention. Sonali was overwhelmed with it.

Thanking Sagar’s grandmother, Sonali says, “I have always been asked by my friends and relatives agar kisine meri nazar utari hai ki nahi. But I never got it done before today. For the very first time, kisine meri nazar utari, that to on the stage of DID L’il Masters and I am really grateful.”

About DID L'il Masters Season 5:

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows being aired presently on TV screens. It is judged by the actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and Bollywood choreographer Remo D’souza. DID L'il Masters Season 5 is hosted by ace actor and stunning entertainer, Jay Bhanushali. The show has been graced by numerous popular celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and others.

