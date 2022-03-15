DID Li’l Masters 5: Sonali Bendre & Mouni Roy become emotional due to difficulties faced by contestant

The audience's favourite and much-awaited kids dance show DID Li’l Masters 5 has started airing last weekend. The show offers a platform for kids from all over the country to show their dance talent to everyone. In the recent promo of the show, one of the contestants, Anand Kumar stunned everyone with his dance performance. On hearing the story of the contestant, Mouni and Sonali Bendre were seen becoming emotional.

Anand is seen getting emotional as his father shared the difficulties the family had to face because of the lockdown. Anand shared that people made fun of him because his father sells vegetables. Sonali Bendre says, “Bachche apne andar kitna kuch rakh lete hai”. Mouni Roy also shared, “Vo jo unke andar kuch hai vo apne dance ke through bata rahe hai, it was so real.”

See promo here:

Sonali Bendre has made her comeback on television with this show and she is very excited to be the judge of the show again. She shared in an interview, “First of all, that is the most exciting thing for me. Secondly, I had gone from a Zee Show, and to be back on Zee it feels like you’re completing a circle. It's like coming back in that sense. So it just feels emotional. I have always enjoyed doing children’s shows because kids are quite unfiltered you see. They are going to come and say what is as is and I really enjoy that about kids. There is so much innocence, that pure energy that is there is beautiful.”



