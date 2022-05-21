DID Li’l Masters 5: Sonali Bendre & Mouni Roy get scared as a fan falls down during a performance

DID Li’l Masters season 5 has become of the most loved shows by the audience in a very short span of time. The show offers a national-level platform for dance prodigy kids and assists them in getting recognized for their talent. The season is judged by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo Dsouza. The show has been producing fabulous talents year after year, and for this season also the chosen contestants have amazed the audience and judges with their phenomenal acts. In the recent promo, the judges are seen stunned by the thrilling dance performance of a contestant.

Contestant Sagar is seen giving a psychological thriller performance on the song ‘Aur Ho’ from Rockstar. The judges are seen engrossed in the story depicted in the act when a fan falls in front of him on Sagar’s counting. Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy are completely shaken up but the incident. The complete act left the judges speechless and it was appreciated by the audience.

See promo video here- CLICK

The season is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. In the upcoming episode, a special guest will appear on the sets of DID Li’l Masters season 5. This special guest is Robambo, a giant robot set up on the stage to add more fun to the show. We will see each contestant coming forward and setting the stage on fire with their amazing moves. The judges are seen cheering up these little kids as they dance on the stage. Even the special guest Robambo complemented the kids for their outstanding performances.

Also read-DID Li’l Masters 5: Sonali Bendre poses with legends Helen & Bindu; Mouni Roy and Remo Dsouza join