DID Li’l Masters 5: Sonali Bendre poses with legends Helen & Bindu; Mouni Roy and Remo Dsouza join

The upcoming episode of the reality entertainment show DID Li’l Masters 5 will bring back the golden era of the 70’s Bollywood as the show will be graced by the legendary actresses Helen and Bindu. The episode will be based on the super hit songs of these actresses as they will be seen enjoying the performance of the little contestants. One of the judges of the show Sonali Bendre shared a picture with the gorgeous ladies and the other judges Mouni Roy and Remo Dsouza.

In the picture shared by the actress, she is seen on the sets of her show DID Li’l Masters 5. She is seen standing with veteran actresses Helen and Bindu on either side. Other judges of the show including Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D’souza are also seen in the picture. Sonali Bendre looks gorgeous in a black blazer style top and black long skirt. Helen had sported a blue foil print suit and Bindu had sported a multicolour suit. Mouni Roy has sported a fringe style white dress and Remo has sported a red jacket. Sonali shared in the post, “With the legends…”

See the post here-

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl had given a romantic performance on 'Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum' on 'DID L'il Masters Season 5' latest episode. The couple was performing during the Shaadi Special episode. Goldie also went on to reveal their love story on the show. He mentioned: "Our marriage will complete 20 years in November this year and I am really very excited about it. I truly believe that it is fantastic to marry a friend and to turn friendship into love and spend our whole lives together. I consider myself blessed and grateful to have Sonali in my life. In fact, I still remember, when I first saw Sonali on the sets of her first film, I was blown away."

Also read- DID L'il Masters 5: Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl's romantic performance leaves everyone awestruck