DID L'il Master 5: Judge Remo D'Souza pays off the loan of a contestant’s mother

A well-known choreographer Remo D'Souza, is presently seen as a judge on DID L'il Master Season 5. The show offers a national platform for talented kids. They have chosen contestants from all over the country, who will be battling it out on the show for the winning trophy. Remo recently helped a contestant financially to fulfil his dreams.

Remo went out of his way as he paid off the loan for 8-year-old Himanshu, who stunned everyone with his performance. Not only his performance but the way his mother has worked hard for his upbringing made Remo more emotional and impressed as well. Himanshu is a Delhi-based boy who lost his father at a very young age and he has been raised by his mom.

Being a single mother of 2, she started riding a rickshaw to feed them and to support their dreams. But for buying a rickshaw she took a heavy loan and she is often harassed by people on the road for being a female rickshaw driver. Looking at her struggle, Remo decided to help them by paying off her loan.

Talking about the same, Remo told her, "I would love to help you with this EMI that you're paying for your rickshaw. Please let me know the amount that is pending, I will pay it off."

"I don't want you or Himanshu to stress about it anymore, now that rickshaw is yours. You focus on the kids now and live a happy life after this," he adds.

The dance reality show is judged by Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and Remo D'Souza.

