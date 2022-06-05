DID Li'l Masters 5: Contestant Mansi performs on KK's 'Tadap Tadap' song; Judges left speechless; Watch

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows on Television screens and offers numerous talented little kids to showcase their talent. The show has been receiving lots of love and appreciation for providing a platform to aspiring dancers. The upcoming episode of DID Li’l Masters season 5 will see special guest appearances of the previous judges such as Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. However, that’s not it! The first-ever winner of DID-Salman Yusuff Khan and dancing sensation– Dharmesh will also be seen appearing on the show as special guests. In this episode, we will see the L’il Masters take up the challenge and impress the judges with their powerful performances.

Today, Zee TV took to their Instagram handle and shared a promo of DID Lil Masters season 5, where judges go speechless after watching a contestant's performance. In this promo, we can see contestant Mansi set the stage on fire with her amazing performance on late KK's 'Tadap Tadap' song. Her expressions and her moves go hand in hand and judges praise her for delivering this powerful performance. The caption of this video read, "#ToofaaniDancerMansi ka yeh energetic act aur expression, #ChallengeWeek ko bana dega aur bhi shaandaar. Dekhiye #DIDLilMasters, iss weekend, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par."

Click here to see DID Li'l Masters Season 5 promo

Salman Yusuff Khan praises Remo Dsouza, Geeta Kapur & Terence Lewis:

Salman Yusuff Khan, who was declared the winner of the first season got overwhelmed as he was reminded of his DID journey and his ultimate win. He expressed his gratitude towards Geeta Kapur, Remo Dsouza, and Terence Lewis and called them his mentors. He said, “I was never the center point of the show, it was Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Remo D’Souza who were and still are the focus of DID. In fact, they are family to all of us. When I came here, I never thought that I could find someone who would turn into my mentor for life. But, whenever we fall or get demotivated, this Trimurti is always there to help us. I am really lucky to have Geeta Kapur, Remo D’Souza, and Terence Lewis as my mentors for life.”

About DID L'il Masters Season 5:

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is judged by the actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and Bollywood choreographer Remo D’souza. The season is hosted by ace actor and stunning entertainer, Jay Bhanushali. The show has been graced by numerous popular celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and others. DID L'il Masters Season 5 air on Zee TV.

Also Read: DID Lil Masters 5 judge Mouni Roy reveals why she loves Kathakali