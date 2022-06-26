DID Li'l Masters 5 judge Mouni Roy shares a video & pens a heartfelt note as the show comes to an end; Watch

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows on Television screens and offers numerous talented little kids to showcase their talent. However, the fifth season of DID Li’l Masters has reached its final episode and will come to an end. In the finale episode, the viewers are in for a treat as the cast of 'JugJugg Jeeyo' Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul will be seen appearing on the show to motivate the top 5 contestants to give their best.

As the show comes to an end, actress Mouni Roy, who is one of the judges of this reality dance show, pens a heartfelt goodbye note to everyone who has been a part of DID Li'l Masters Season 5. Taking to her Instagram handle, she writes, "THIS IS US LOONIES & OUR ONE BIG HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL. What started for me as an experiment, a challenge has turned into a journey of heart warming learnings, friendships, growth, lessons & heartfelt love. @remodsouza Sir you are as we tell you err’yday “the best”. There are very few who s so calm, wise, happy & humble; I know now why erry’body love you (enormously) the way they do ! You are & ll always be one of “my most favourite”. @iamsonalibendre our gorgeous Belle, thank you for being the loveliest; your grace, generosity, words; you are beautiful inside out, so glad to have met and known you!Bigggggg hug to Pankaj & Ravikesh for working with me before & during the episode shoots. Couldn’t have done it without you both. @lizelleremodsouza thank you for all the love and quiet support you gave us allllllll. love you! @ijaybhanushali @paulmarshal @jhavartika @vabs_blockbusterentertainer and all of our fantastic baby stars, you were the Heart & light of the show. Thank you for conjuring magic & giving us all a spectacle of a dance musical, a super successful show. my dearest @vibhorratna @zeetv thank you for the belief you showed in me! For choosing me to be a part of this family, thank you.. cannot wait for the next season already My Trishki @trishilagoculdas #ILY For all of you who has watched and made our show the no 1 dance reality show in the country, THANK YOU ☺️ please do give us dher saara pyar one last time, for today is the #DIDlilmasters finale, 9 pm @zeetv WE ARE TRUELY GRATEFUL FOR YOUR LOVE X"

Click here to watch Mouni's video

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is judged by the actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and Bollywood choreographer Remo Dsouza. The season is hosted by ace actor and stunning entertainer, Jay Bhanushali. The skippers for this season are Paul Marshal, Vartika Jha, and Vaibhav Ghuge, who helped and trained these participants to put forward their best performances on the stage of the show. The finalists of DID L'il Masters Season 5 are Aadyashree, Appun, Nabojit, Rishita, and Sagar. The grand finale of DID Li’l Masters season 5 will air on June 26 on Zee TV.

Also Read: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar look adorable as they dish out perfect 'couple goal' vibes in latest PICS