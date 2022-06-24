DID Li'l Masters 5 Promo: Appun Pegu delivers a fantastic performance on 'Ramta Jogi' in finale episode

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows on Television screens and offers numerous talented little kids to showcase their talent. The show has received lots of love and appreciation for providing a platform for aspiring dancers. The show has been graced by numerous popular celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and others. DID Li’l Masters season 5 began broadcasting on 12 March 2022, and after successfully running for almost four months, the fifth season of DID Li’l Masters has reached its final episode and will soon come to an end.

The upcoming finale episode will see the L’il Masters setting the stage on fire and impressing the judges with their powerful performances. Today, Zee TV shared a promo from the last episode of the show. In this promo, little contestant Appun Pegu can be seen performing the 'Ramta Jogi' song and delivering excellent jaw-dropping moves. The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend jab #FantasticFinale ki shuruwaat hogi, toh #AppunKaSwag dekhkar har koi banega Ramta Jogi. Comments mein kijiye Finalist #AppunPegu ko cheer aur dekhiye #DIDLilMasters, Sunday, 26th June, raat 8 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par. #DanceKeBaap #Promo"

Click here to watch the promo

About DID L'il Masters Season 5:

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows being aired presently on TV screens. It is judged by the actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and Bollywood choreographer Remo Dsouza. The season is hosted by ace actor and stunning entertainer, Jay Bhanushali. The skippers for this season are Paul Marshal, Vartika Jha, and Vaibhav Ghuge, who helped and trained these participants to put forward their best performances on the stage of the show.

The finalists of DID L'il Masters Season 5 are Aadyashree, Appun, Nabojit, Rishita, and Sagar. The grand finale of DID Li’l Masters season 5 will air on June 26 on Zee TV.

