DID Li'l Masters 5: Salman Yusuff Khan praises Remo Dsouza, Geeta Kapur & Terence Lewis; Calls them 'Trimurti'

Dance India Dance (DID) has been India's most popular dance reality show and has offered a platform for many aspiring dancers to showcase their talent. Over the last 13 years, the platform has stood testimonial to the sheer passion and love that India holds in its heart towards dance. After giving the audience a glimpse of this year's mind-blowing talent, Zee TV recently launched its top-rated reality show for the youngest dancing talent in the country - DID L'il Masters Season 5.

DID L'il Masters Season 5 is judged by actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and Bollywood choreographer Remo Dsouza. The upcoming episode of the show will see special guest appearances of the previous judges, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. However, that’s not it! The first-ever winner of DID-Salman Yusuff Khan and dancing sensation – Dharmesh will also be seen appearing on the show as special guests.

Salman Yusuff Khan, who was declared the winner of the first season got overwhelmed as he was reminded of his DID journey and his ultimate win. Seeing him get emotional, Geeta Kapur mentioned, “To watch Salman Yusuff Khan on the DID stage after such a long time reminded me of the very first season. All the memories are still fresh, and I still remember watching him dance for the first time in front of us. He set all the benchmarks and qualities for a dancer participating in Dance India Dance and I would really like to congratulate him once again as we didn’t get a chance to do so after DID season 1.”

Salman expressed his gratitude towards Geeta Kapur, Remo Dsouza, and Terence Lewis and called them his mentors. He said, “I was never the center point of the show, it was Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Remo D’Souza who were and still are the focus of DID. In fact, they are family to all of us. When I came here, I never thought that I could find someone who would turn into my mentor for life. But, whenever we fall or get demotivated, this Trimurti is always there to help us. I am really lucky to have Geeta Kapur, Remo D’Souza, and Terence Lewis as my mentors for life.”

The upcoming episode will see the L’il Masters setting the stage on fire as they take up the challenge and impress the judges with their powerful performances.

About DID L'il Masters Season 5:

DID Li’l Masters season 5 is one of the most popular shows being aired presently on TV screens. It is judged by the actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and Bollywood choreographer Remo D’souza. The season is hosted by ace actor and stunning entertainer, Jay Bhanushali. The show has been graced by numerous popular celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.

Also Read: DID Li’l Masters 5: Mouni Roy & Remo Dsouza recreate viral 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' meme; WATCH