DID Lil Masters 5: Shahid Kapoor promotes Jersey with Mrunal Thakur; Calls Aadhyashree’s dance ‘Jhakaas’

DID Li’l Masters is one of the most popular shows on the TV screens. The show has given some highly talented dancers over the years and this year also, immensely talented kids have been hand-picked from all over the country. The present season of the show is judged by actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and ace choreographer Remo D’souza. As per the latest promo, the upcoming episode will be graced by Shahid Kapoor for the promotion of his movie Jersey.

As per recent promos, cute little contestant Aadhayashree Upadhyay will be seen giving a power-packed performance on Mithun Chakraborty’s superhit song Disco Dancer, composed by late Bappi Lahiri. Seeing her energetic performance all the judges are amazed. Remo D’souza says, “I love you”, to which she also reverts sweetly, “I love you too”. Special guest Shahid Kapoor is also impressed by her energetic performance and says, “Arey Jhakaas”, to this the contestant replies in style. “Thankyou sir.” She is also seen pulling Shahid’s cheek as she sits on Remo’s lap.

One of the judges Sonali Bendre had earlier shared with Pinkvilla about doing the show. She said, “It's like coming back in that sense. So it just feels emotional. I have always enjoyed doing children’s shows because kids are quite unfiltered you see. They are going to come and say what is as is and I really enjoy that about kids. There is so much innocence, that pure energy that is there is beautiful.”

Mouni Roy is debuting as a reality show judge for the given dance reality show.

