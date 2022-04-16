DID L'il Masters 5: Sonali Bendre feels glad to witness amazing performances on the show

Bollywood actress and judge Sonali Bendre was left stunned looking at 'DID L'il Masters 5' contestants Sadiya Parveen and Vartika's performance on 'Do you love me'.

She mentioned how she felt grateful that she is still alive today and is able to witness such a great act.

Sonali said: "I have come back on a reality show after 4 years, and I am so happy that I took this decision. In fact, when I look back, I am so glad that I am still alive today and I get to witness such amazing performances."

"I was so stunned by the act that I even forgot to clap. It was phenomenal. Vartika's choreography was just outstanding. I could've never imagined this song being performed in such a different way. Sadiya also matched up to Vartika's level and the whole act was just a treat to the eyes. I am extremely stunned by this performance," she added.

The dance reality show judged by Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and Remo D'Souza airs on Zee TV.

