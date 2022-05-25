DID Li'l Masters: Mouni Roy blows 'shankh' after being impressed with Appun's performance as Sita

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show, DID Li'l Masters will see contestant Appun perform as Sita- the mythological character from Ramayan. Her performance left the judges Remo D'souza, Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre impressed. They couldn't stop heaping praises on her, as she has an extremely strong conviction power, which she expresses through her dance. The judges started cheering even before the dance was over. Dressed in an orange robe with 'rudraksha' mala around her neck, Appun looked sweet as Sita.

Appun danced with DID Season 15's top 5 contestant Pankaj and synced with him on Kailesh Kher's song, 'Teri Deewani.' The makers of the show shared a promo of this dance video on their Instagram and captioned it, "Jab #AppunKaSwag milega, DID Season 5 ke contestant Pankaj ke amazing dance moves ke saath, toh judges ke saath aap bhi ho jaayenge unke deewaane. Dekhiye #DIDLilMasters, iss weekend, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par. #DanceKeBaap #Promo (sic)".

Check out the dance video here:

Mouni Roy fell short of words after seeing Appun's dance and instead, she blew the 'shankh' (a shell blown during auspicious occasions). She looked breathtakingly beautiful in the black sequinned saree. Remo D'souza said, "Itna power aapke dance mein hai ki aap jo bhi perform karti hain us se aap believe karaati hain ki ye (character) main hun." (You make us believe that you are the real character through your dance performance).

The reality show features every weekend and Remo D'souza has been a part of this franchise for the past several years. Talking about Mouni, this is her debut as a reality TV show judge. Mouni, who is now doing films, began her career in television. She gained fame through her character Krishna Tulsi from the iconic serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After doing a few popular films, she will next be seen 'Brahmastra' with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

On the personal front, Mouni Roy married boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022.

