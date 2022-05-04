DID Lil Masters: Ranveer Singh, Mouni Roy set the stage on fire with their performance on his hit song; WATCH

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is all set to release on May 13. On Monday, Ranveer Singh appeared on DID Lil masters to promote his film. He shared a video with Mouni Roy in which Ranveer can be seen teasing Mouni for her looks. In the video, Ranveer can be seen saying, " Mouni Ji, desh me heat wave chal rahi hain, kuch toh reham karo." The actor further added, "Waise bhi if things get too hot in here, I have come prepared” and picked up a fire extinguisher. On the show, Ranveer was seen in his trademark quirky attire while Mouni made jaws drop in a stunning black and silver lehenga.

Now in a recent video shared by Mouni, both Ranveer and Mouni can be seen doing a stellar performance on the stage of DID Lil Masters. Mouni took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her grooving along with Ranveer. Both are seen performing on Ranveer's debut film Band Baaja Baarat's song Ainvayi-Ainvayi. Sharing this video, in the caption, Mouni writes, "Poora India Ainvayi-Ainvayi Ainvayi-Ainvayi lut jaayega, iss performance par! Dekhiye #DIDLilMasters, iss weekend, raat 9 baje, sirf @zeetv par. #DanceKeBaap @remodsouza @iamsonalibendre @ranveersingh @fullscreenentertainment @vibhorratna".

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Apart from this, he will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Karan Johar’s directorial is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer also has other projects including Cirkus in his pipeline.

