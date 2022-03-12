DID Lil Masters Season 5 Ep 1 review: Remo D’Souza, Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre’s show is about talent & emotions

Show name: Dance India Dance Lil Masters season 5

Judges: Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy

Over the years, the face of Indian television has changed significantly and apart from the usual saas-bahu dramas, there have been a variety of shows available for the audience across genres. Amid this, the dance reality shows have managed to carve a niche for itself and has its own craze among the audience. In fact, if the reality show is for the kids, the cuteness quotient on the show is unmatched. Keeping the same vibe intact, Zee TV’s popular Dance India Dance Lil Masters has returned with season 5 and the first episode of the dance-based reality show has premiered today.

Dance Indian Dance Lil Masters season 5 is for kids between 5-14 years of age and is being judged by Remo D’Souza, Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy. The first episode of the much-awaited show appeared to be a powerhouse of entertainment and talent. Just like every season, DID Lil Masters Season 5 has also come up with talented kids from across the country who are here to leave everyone spellbound with their moves and win hearts with their determination and cuteness. The first episode of the show featured the audition round wherein Remo D’Souza, Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy were seen selecting contestants for the next round and also gave super wings to the deserving ones.

Talking about the contestants, just as Remo D’Souza has been saying that the show will be having ‘Dance Ke Baap’, each contestant was seen bringing along a new vibe which left the viewers amazed. From their energy to their sizzling moves, their cuteness and their talent, everything was unmatched and a treat to watch. While some of the contestants managed to win hearts with their cute tactics, some left everyone teary-eyed with their struggle and ended up being an epitome of determination for everyone.

On the other hand, Remo, Sonali and Mouni’s chemistry in the show was on point. They added on to the entertainment and humour quotient on the show in style. Over all, DID Lil Masters Season 5 is a treat to watch if you are a dance lover. In fact, it can also be the perfect stress buster during the weekend after a long tiring week as DID Lil Masters Season 5 is a complete entertainment package with talent, humour and emotion in the right amount.

We have watched this show on OTT platform

