DID Li'l Masters Season 5 Grand Finale Review: Nobojit Narzary takes home trophy and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh

With DID Li'l Masters Season 5's Grand Finale on Sunday, the makers left no stone unturned in putting up an extravagant show. From having the fantastic 5 finale contestants putting up spectacular dance performances to welcoming the cast of the Bollywood movie JugJugg Jeeyo for its promotion, the finale episode had it all. To note, by roping onboard dance master-blaster Remo D'Souza, the ever glam Bollywood diva Sonali Bendre and the sizzling Mouni Roy, the makers took the show a notch higher this time.

Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul as expected brought the house down with their funny antics and fun vibes on the finale.

Thousands of kids had auditioned to be a part of the show and had put to display their fine talent during the audition rounds, but only a handful made it to the Grand Premiere episode.

The finale episode became even more fun with the top 15 contestants of the show setting the stage on fire along with their skippers - Vartika Jha, Vaibhav Ghuge, and Paul Marshal.

The judges - Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and Remo D'Souza too grooved to popular Bollywood songs and kept the audience hooked to their seats.

Jay Bhanushali, the host of the evening, like always held the show's spirit and fun factor high. Adding more humour to the show was comedian Bharti Singh who also joined Jay as his co-anchor. Jay and Bharti assured of not letting anybody have a dull moment even for a minute and kept the humour going.

Finale contestants Sagar, Nobojit, Appun, Adhyashree, and Rishita managed to impress one and all with their impressive finale dance acts.

Lastly, the results were announced where Appun and Adhyashree, bagged the first and second runner-up positions respectively. A special contestant who won everyone’s hearts during the finale episode was Ahmed Raja. Along with the top 5 finalists, he too was rewarded with a cash prize as a special surprise from DID L’il Masters.

The grand finale ended with Nobojit being declared as the winner of DID Li'l Masters Season 5 who took home the trophy along with prize money of a whopping Rs 5 lakh.

The grand finale was overall nothing different than what we usually witness in various reality shows- just that the cuteness quotient was definitely high than that of others!