DID Li'l Masters Season 5: Mouni Roy expresses excitement to meet contestants & learn from Remo D’souza

The kids dance reality show DID Li'l Masters is soon going to premier on TV with its season 5. After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous four seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional young dancers, the channel is going to launch DID Li’l Masters Season 5. Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza was roped in as the first judge and joining him on the panel will be popular actress Mouni Roy. This will be the first time Mouni will judge of a reality show.

She is now making her debut as a judge for the fifth season of DID Li'l Masters. Mouni has been a passionate dancer even before she entered the glam world.

Mouni Roy shared with PV, “I am very excited to meet the super talented Li'l Masters who are known to floor everyone with their unimaginable dancing prowess at such a tender age. One really needs to take care of their emotions and I personally love kids a lot. So, I will be extra careful with my words while making my comments. I am sure I will get to learn a lot from Remo sir since this is my first show as a judge, and I am very eager to meet the contestants. I know for a fact that judging talented kids won’t be an easy task, but I will try my best and I hope I will be able to do justice to the responsibility.”

While Remo and Mouni are excited about the new season, the auditions for DID Li’l Masters Season 5 have already started. Participants between the age group of 3 to 13 years will compete against each other to become the ultimate Li’l Master. In their journey, each contestant will be guided by four skippers, who will help these young contestants to learn, grow, and impress the audience.

Mouni began her career on television and rose to prominence with her acting chops. Following her popularity on television, she successfully transitioned into the realm of movies, starring opposite a number of A-list stars.



Also read-Remo D’Souza to judge DID Li’l Masters Season 5, says 'Coming back for the 5th season is surreal'