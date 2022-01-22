Did Mouni Roy cancel her wedding reception in Mumbai? Report

Mouni Roy is presently on cloud nine as she will be getting married to her beau Suraj Nambiar in a few days. The couple has set the dates of 26 and 27th January for their wedding functions. They had planned a grand wedding in Goa with many friends from the industry, but due to the rising Coronavirus cases, the situation is not favourable for them. Hence they had to cut down the guest list to 50 people. Now there is a report by ETimes that says the couple has cancelled their wedding reception in Mumbai.

According to ETimes, “Mouni and Sujoy had planned a reception party for their friends and her industry colleagues. However, keeping in mind the surge in COVID-19 cases, they have cancelled the party. She doesn’t want to put anyone’s health at risk. Her family and close friends will be attending the wedding in Goa. The actress has planned both a Bengali and South Indian-style wedding, as she wants to incorporate rituals from both regions on her big day.”

Mouni Roy will be marrying businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa. While the sangeet and a Bengali wedding will be held on January 26, the couple will exchange vows in the South Indian style on the following day. Sujay is a South Indian and the couple wanted their wedding to be a mix of Bengali and South Indian rituals.

On the work front, Mouni will soon return to TV after five years as a judge on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters Season 5.



