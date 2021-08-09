Did Nakuul Mehta confirm about prepping for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Asks fans for 'wrong answers'

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are making headlines after reports of them being cast in the lead role of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are doing rounds. The reports claim that they have already begun the shooting but an official announcement is being looked forward to. And to add more to the curiosity, the actor shared pictures with the script on his Instagram handle today.

In the photos, he is seen wearing a light mint green shirt and posing with a script in his hands and also reading it. He has written, “Smell of a brand new screenplay.. What am I prepping for? Wrong answers only!!” As soon as he posted pictures, fans were also quick enough to drop comments. While some guessed Ishqbaaz and some Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Recently, many pictures of the actors shooting had gone viral also.

Disha Parmar is also seen sharing makeup room pictures on her Instagram, but it is not clear whether it is from the show or photoshoot. Both actors will be reuniting after eight years. They had shared screen space in the serial Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

Recently, opened up about rejecting the show. The actress said that she and Nakuul will not look good on screen. She had gone for the look test of the show. To note, the first season starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. It was one of the most popular shows in the telly world. The audience loved the chemistry of both the actors.

