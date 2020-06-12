  1. Home
Did Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande exchanged the rings with boyfriend Vicky Jain during lockdown?

Ankita Lokhande, who is known for her performance in Pavitra Rishta, has been dating businessman Vicky Jain for quite some time now.
Television actress Ankita Lokhande, who has been a household name for her stint in popular family drama Pavitra Rishta, has been making the headlines lately for her love life. The diva has been dating businessman Vicky Jain for quite some time now and has been head over heels in love with him. In fact, she doesn’t leave a chance to express her love for Vicky and her social media posts are proof to it. However, lately, Ankita’s love affair with Vicky has got the tongues wagging as there are reports that the couple is engaged now.

The rumours surfaced after the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen wearing a diamond ring in her ring finger in her recent social media posts. In the picture, Ankita was flaunting her flawless smile and stunning looks, however, it was her ring which caught everyone’s attention and ever since then there are speculations that she has exchanged the rings with beau Vicky during the lockdown. While the reports have got the fans excited, neither Vicky nor Ankita have confirmed or denied the reports of their engagement.

Talking about the work front, Ankita has been a renowned name in the television industry. After carving a niche in the telly world, the diva made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi last year. Besides, the Pavitra Rishta actress was also seen in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 early this year.

