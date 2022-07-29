Did Ranveer Singh hint at The Big Picture's new season?

Popular star Ranveer Singh donned the cap of the host for the popular game show 'The Big Picture' that aired on Colors TV. The concept of the show revolved around participants who answer multiple-choice questions related to images that appear in front of them on a large screen. The quiz game show gives the audience a chance to win a fortune. With the help of three lifelines, the contestant will have to answer 12 visual-based questions to win the prize money. The quiz show tests contestants’ knowledge and visual memory and gives them a chance to win Rs 5 crore.

Colors shared an old clip from Ranveer Singh's show 'The Big Picture', in which the actor is seen saying, "Sab kuch change ho gaya yaar, tasveero ne duniya badal di'. The caption of this video read, "Humne jo baat kahi woh karke bhi dikhai If you know, you know!".

The Big Picture started airing on 16 October 2021 and went off air on 9 January 2022. Many popular celebs graced the show like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kajol, and many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release on 23rd December 2022.

