Did Rupali Ganguly hint at Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s Monisha & Anupama's collab? Find Out

Rupali Ganguly is currently seen in the show Anupamaa, which is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Her role is being admired by a lot of people. However, this is not the first time she left a mark on the audience. Earlier too, with her role in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, she was equally appreciated. No one can forget Monisha from the show and her funny antics. Well, it was a long demand of fans of seeing them together and now, it looks like their wish is going to be fulfilled.

Rupali shared a video on her Instagram handle where we can see both Monisha and Anupama talking to each other. Monisha tells Anupama that she is a big fan and guess what, she also asks for two autographs. When the latter asks the reason and wonders if another autograph is for her mother-in-law Maya. But Monisha replies, “It’s for Kapoor Kamini, who lives in our fourth floor. I will sell the autograph for Rs 500. Mere aane jaane ka bhada wasool hojayega.” On this Anupama says, “I make my own decisions and I have decided not to give in to this selling autograph business.”

As the video goes ahead, Monisha informs the audience that very soon Anupama and she are coming together. However, both did not reveal much detail. But this piece of news has surely made their fans excited.