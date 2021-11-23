Did Rupali Ganguly hint at Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s Monisha & Anupama's collab? Find Out
Rupali shared a video on her Instagram handle where we can see both Monisha and Anupama talking to each other. Monisha tells Anupama that she is a big fan and guess what, she also asks for two autographs. When the latter asks the reason and wonders if another autograph is for her mother-in-law Maya. But Monisha replies, “It’s for Kapoor Kamini, who lives in our fourth floor. I will sell the autograph for Rs 500. Mere aane jaane ka bhada wasool hojayega.” On this Anupama says, “I make my own decisions and I have decided not to give in to this selling autograph business.”
As the video goes ahead, Monisha informs the audience that very soon Anupama and she are coming together. However, both did not reveal much detail. But this piece of news has surely made their fans excited.
Currently, in Anupamaa show, viewers saw how Kavya has taken control over the house and she has even named the house in her name. Vanraj is left shocked and so is Anupama. He did not believe that Kavya will cheat him. It will be interesting to see how he will make things right and teach Kavya a lesson.
