Did Salman Khan recommend Asim Riaz for three music videos after Mere Angne Mein? Find Out

Asim Riaz has been soaring high on success ever since his stint in Bigg Boss 13. While many were not aware of the handsome hunk before BB 13, he soon became a household name. His good looks and humble nature in the show earned him a huge fan base and popularity. He might have not won the title but won many hearts. The model-turned-actor is now in a happy space, both professionally and personally. Asim started receiving offers for projects while he was locked in the 'tedha' house.

Some days after the grand finale, Asim finally came out with his first music video opposite Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandes, titled, Mere Angne Mein. The song received an overwhelming response with many going gaga over Asim's looks. He was also recently seen in Neha Kakkar's single Kalla Sohna Nai opposite ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Yet again, #AsiManshi created its magic onscreen and left the internet in a tizzy with their mesmerizing chemistry. Now, there's a piece of good news for all Asim fans. Well, apparently, the Kashmiri model has already bagged his next music video.

Gossip mills are abuzz that BB 13 host Salman has recommended Asim's name for three more music videos. Yes, you read that right! A source revealed to a leading entertainment portal that Dabangg Khan has had a word with few people to cast Asim in more three music videos. This comes at a time when Asim is most likely to sign the dotted like for Salman's next 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Salman and Asim's collaboration has come to a standstill owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

We at Pinkvilla earlier broke to you that Asim has been offered the role to play one of the brothers in KEKD. Now, with this news of Salman suggesting Asim for more projects, Asim fans are only going to rejoice further. Well, nothing has been confirmed yet, but if this stands true, we can only say, there's no stopping Asim Riaz now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

