Did Shraddha Arya hint at doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10? Actress shares a throwback dance video

Shraddha Arya is a very prominent name in the entertainment industry, she has been part of several successful shows. She is playing the role of Preeta in famous daily soap Kundali Bhagya, which is a spinoff of Kumkum Bhagya. The actress has been making headlines recently for her upcoming project with Bollywood’s ace director-producer Karan Johar. There are also rumours about the actress being part of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress recently shared a throwback video indicating her participation.

Shraddha Arya has shared a post on social media, which is a throwback video of her spectacular dance performance in Nach Baliye 9. Shraddha Arya is a fabulous dancer and she had given glimpses of her talent in the dance reality show. The fans of the actress are eager to see her in the upcoming dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. As per reports, the actress has been approached for the show and as the actress reshared her dance video, it seems like she will be soon spreading her charm with her dance moves.

See the video here-

Shraddha Arya surprised her fans as she confirmed her presence in Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is known for her work in several hit shows over the years and her association with Dharma Productions is just another feather in her hat. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting the photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, with a golden stamp of Karan’s signature. She had also shared a video of herself where she is seen in conversation with Karan Johar.

