DID Super Mom 3: Bhagyashree hugs and consoles a contestant in Shaadi Special episode; Video

After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons of DID Super Mom, that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms with exceptional dancing skills. The channel has recently launched the 3rd edition of DID Super Mom. The new season has an exciting panel of judges – Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar who will mentor and guide the talented moms through their journey, and help them achieve their dreams. In the upcoming episode, the show is celebrating the ‘Shaadi Special’ week, where the performance of the contestant made Bhagyashree emotional.

The Top 12 Super Moms put their best foot forward with their Shaadi special act, with a spectacular dance performance. Some of them even recreated their own marriages on stage leaving the judges nostalgic. One of the contestants, Varsha Bumra, did a dance performance where she revealed that she could not have her dream wedding and that her brother was not with her. Bhagyashree, one of the judges, appreciated her dance and told her that she should be happy that everyone is there with her at present. She also shared that she is proud of Varsha’s hard work and efforts.

Bhagyashree came to the stage and hugged her. She kissed her forehead and also wiped her tears. The situation made everyone emotional on the show.

Bhagyashree was earlier seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, with her husband Himalay. The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul. The couple did numerous interesting tasks on the show and revealed some interesting details of their married life. They were among the finalists of the season, but the trophy was taken by Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

