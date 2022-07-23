DID Super Mom 3: Remo Dsouza, Urmila Matondkar & Bhagyashree spill the beans on their wedding secrets

After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms, whose dancing skills can give even the younger dancers a run for their money, Zee TV recently launched the 3rd edition of DID Super Moms. The new season has an exciting panel of judges – Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar who will mentor and guide the talented moms through their journey, and help them achieve their dreams.

In the upcoming episode, the show is celebrating the ‘Shaadi Special’ week. The Top 12 Super Moms put their best foot forward with their Shaadi special act, some of them even recreated their own marriages on stage leaving the judges nostalgic. An act by contestant Riddhi Tiwari who spoke about how she couldn’t go on her honeymoon with her husband and dreams about clicking pictures with him in the snow left the judges in splits. It also reminded them of their wedding day with their respective better halves.

As Remo shared, “The act really made me nostalgic about my marriage to Lizelle. In fact, I have married her three times and I remember each one of them very well. In fact, not a lot of people know but three years ago, we got remarried for the third time on our 20th wedding anniversary. It was a really special day and I must say that she means everything to me.”

Bhagyashree also added, “During my marriage, no one from my family was actually present. I actually thought my parents would come for the wedding, but they didn’t turn up! However, we still went ahead and got married in a temple, after which we went for a quick honeymoon to Palgo. In fact, in order to celebrate our 25th anniversary, we went back to Palgo as well and re-lived all our special memories. The performance actually refreshed all my memories!”

Urmila also shared, “The act truly made me nostalgic and made me feel so lucky to have my husband in my life. To be honest, I am married to a person who belongs to the most heavenly place in this world – Kashmir. I still remember, before marriage, I used to roam almost everywhere, both nationally as well as internationally, but I never visited Kashmir. In fact, after my marriage, I went to Kashmir for the first time, and was really amazed and mesmerized to see the real Jannat on this earth with my better half. I wished I had gone earlier, but I guess it was destiny!”

While this Shaadi special episode will surely make people nostalgic, but people will also get to enjoy delightful performances by contestants of DID Super Moms.

Also read- DID Super Moms: Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar & Remo Dsouza fulfill contestant Varsha's wedding dream; Watch