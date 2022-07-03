DID Super Moms 1st Ep Highlights: Contestant recreates Titanic pose with Remo Dsouza; Lakshmi Aaji steals show

DID Super Moms was launched on Saturday, July 2, and its first episode gave a dive into the contestants' personal lives, and the struggles they are overcoming in their lives. The show is judged by seasoned choreographer Remo Dsouza and Bollywood actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree. Jay Bhanushali, who hosted DID Li'l Masters, is continuing the baton of hosting this show as well. The premiere episode of DID Super Moms saw the judges getting emotional along with the contestants, and tried to cheer them up. There were many such moments that touched hearts. Let's take a look:

Husband clicks wife's photo with Remo Dsouza

A Lucknow-based contestant, Alpana Pandey (44) performed on Madhuri Dixit's 'Aaja Nachle' and made a request of clicking pictures with judge Remo Dsouza. She called her husband "personal cameraman" and made him click endless pictures of her with Remo. She gave the iconic Titanic pose too, and Urmila, Bhagyashree couldn't stop cheering for them.

Urmila Matondkar teaches contestant's wife to be romantic

Chattisgarh's contestant Anila Rajan (30) complained of her husband being too shy and unromantic. When Urmila Matondkar intervened, her husband said that her demands in public are such that they make him feel shy. Post the performance, Urmila made him kiss his wife's cheek and go down on his knees with a heart-shaped cushion.

Comforting a young couple

Varsha Bumra (24) is a fan of choreographer Vartika Jha and admitted on the show that she learned to dance through her YouTube videos. Varsha is a mother of a five-year-old boy and both, her and her husband work as daily wage labourers. Despite coming from an extremely financially compromised background, Varsha never stopped dreaming, and the judges walked on stage and gave her wings. They lauded her husband for being supportive and said that the people who disrespected them will be watching them on TV today.

Lakshmi Aaji's 'Jhingaat' dance

76-year-old Lakshmi Aaji left everyone stunned with her energetic dance performance. She danced to 'Jhingaat' song and earned the wing from the judges. They couldn't stop themselves from going on the stage and shaking a leg. Bhagyashree touched her feet and asked to teach them to dance. Lakshmi Aaji gave 10 rupees note to the three of them and asked them to buy "chocolates" for themselves. Remo was touched by this gesture and said that he won many awards and received money but this remains special and his greatest achievement.

Remo Dsouza acting as a mediator between a husband and a wife

Contestant Simreet Kaur Khosla (36) from Rajasthan appeared on stage with her father, brothers-in-law, and daughter. Remo asked about her husband's absence and she said that he doesn't approve of her participating in this show. Remo called up her husband and requested to wish her luck before the performance but he refused and hung up on him. Remo encouraged Simreet to give the best performance and even interacted with the daughter, who said that she is happy to see her mother dance and wants t stay here in Mumbai.

Also Read: DID Super Moms First Episode Review: Urmila Matondkar, Bhagyashree & Remo Dsouza's show keeps you hooked