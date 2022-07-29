DID Super Moms 3: Badshah and Remo Dsouza fry 'pakodas' to satiate a contestant's hunger; Watch

DID Super Moms, the dance reality show, is currently airing the third season of the show, which went on floors at the start of this month. The judge's panel for the season comprises Remo D'Souza, Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree and the show is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show received a grand opening with exceptional performances by the moms, who are contestants for the season. In the upcoming episode, Badshah and singer Payal Dev will be seen gracing the show.

In the recent promo, the audience will get a surprise as Badshah and choreographer Remo D’souza will be seen frying pakodas. In the promo, the contestant Babli Bhattacharjee Das said that she is craving pakoras, hence Badshah and Remo D’souza will be fulfilling her wish. The judges Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree are shocked to see them doing blunders while cooking. She tastes one made by Badshah and says that salt is missing.

The contestants have been putting their best foot forward and the competition is quite tough. It's the first time that Urmila and Bhagyashree are judging this reality show. In fact, this is the first time that Bhagyashree has donned the judge's hat on TV. Sharing her excitement in an earlier interview, she had said, "I am very excited because all the moms on this show are living the second innings just like me. My children were very supportive of me getting back to work and they were rooting for me to go ahead. I can see the same spirit in them."

