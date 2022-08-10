DID Super Moms 3: Bhagyashree gets emotional as she recalls the first moment of becoming a mother; VIDEO

DID Super Moms 3 has become audience's favourite dance reality show, since its launch. The show has a massive fan following and over the years, it has given fame to numerous dancers who were contestants in the show. After the massive success of the first two seasons, it is back with its third season, which is judged by actresses Urmila Matondkar, Bhagyashree and choreographer Remo D’souza. In the recent promo, Bhagyashree was seen getting emotional on seeing a performance as she is reminded of her initial motherhood days.

In the promo shared on social media, contestant Sadika Khan was seen performing an act on the tough journey of motherhood faced by numerous women. It was shown that she could not become a mother for many years and finally, when she welcomed her baby girl into the world, her heart was filled with joy. Judges Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree were touched by her performance. Bhagyashree went on to say that the performance reminded her of her initial motherhood days. She said, “That first moment when you get to know that you have become a mother or you are going to be a mother, it’s the most beautiful moment.” Several pictures of the actress from her early motherhood days were also shown on the screen.

Bhagyashree was also reminded of Salman Khan in the episode when she watched the dance performance of Anila and Shweta to the title track of Dangal. She shared, “I noticed one more thing in your performance today, that you flawlessly imitated Salman Khan in the act. In fact, there was one jump that I found really interesting because that move was exactly like the scene from our film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, where Salman is exercising, and with him being upset with me during the sequence, he jumps right back up. You did a similar move and that one movement reminded me of that scene from the film and made me nostalgic.”

DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

