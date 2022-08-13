DID Super Moms 3: Bhagyashree & Govinda recreate her song from movie Maine Pyar Kia

DID Super Moms has become quite popular with the launch of its very first episode. From the spectacular performances of the moms to the excellent camaraderie of the judges, everything is top-notch. The present season of the show is judged by the actresses Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar and ace choreographer Remo D’souza. In this weekend episode, Bollywood ace actor Govinda will be gracing the show. Bhagyashree recently shared a BTS video of herself and Govinda dancing together.

In the video shared by Zee on social media, Bhagyashree is seen dancing along with Govinda, on her popular song ‘Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka’ from the movie, Maine Pyar Kia. Bhagyashree looks gorgeous in a blue saree and a floral embroidery work designer blouse. She paired the look with studded multi-layer chain and studded earrings. Govinda looks handsome in a shimmery casual blazer.

She has earlier mentioned that the performance of Anila and Shweta reminded her of Salman Khan on the show. She shared, “I noticed one thing in your performance today, that you flawlessly imitated Salman Khan in the act. In fact, there was one jump that I found really interesting because that move was exactly like the scene from our film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, where Salman is exercising, and with him being upset with me during the sequence, he jumps right back up. You did a similar move and that one movement reminded me of that scene from the film and made me nostalgic.”

About DID Super Moms:

DID Super Moms is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

