DID Super Moms 3: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa to make a special appearance in the upcoming episode; Watch

DID Super Moms has always been a popular dance reality show which offered a lot of talented mothers to showcase their dancing skills and helped them to grow professionally. The show receives a lot of appreciation from the audiences as every season they get to watch powerful performances put forward by exceptionally talented Super Moms. This season is no different DID Super Moms' third edition has also been a highly watched reality show.

To add more entertainment and fun, popular comedy couple, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen making a special appearance in the upcoming episode. Today, Zee TV took to its Instagram handle and gave a small glimpse of Bharti and Haarsh. They were dressed as lawyers and prepped to entertain the masses with their fun banter. This husband-wife duo surely knows how to tickle your funny bones and it is going to be interesting to watch them on DID Super Moms.

The caption of this promo read, "Milega entertainment ka double dose, kyunki #BhartiSingh aur #HarshLimbachiyaa karenge iss weekend sabse khaas sawaal-jawaab! Dekhiye #DIDSuperMoms, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par. #HarMomSuperMom".

Previously, DID Super Moms will be graced by popular stars like Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be gracing the stage of the show to promote their upcoming film Liger. The two have been making a special appearance on many shows and events to promote their film.

About DID Super Moms:

DID Super Moms is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

