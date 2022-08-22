DID Super Moms 3: Bharti Singh reveals she and Haarsh Limbachiyaa wanted a girl but ‘God had his own plan'

Bharti Singh, who is quite popular for her excellent comedy timing and hosting skills, will be seen at a special episode of the DID Super Moms. She and her husband will be seen hosting the show in their unique style. The comedian became mother of a baby boy Laksh in April this year and often shares pictures and videos with her little one. She recently shared that she and Haarsh wanted to gave a daughter in their life.

Ace comedian Bharti Singh talks about her wish for a baby girl after looking at 'DID Super Moms' contestant Varsha's performance. She had done a spectacular dance act on the Marathi song 'Apsara Aali' from 2010 movie 'Natarang'.

Bharti Singh shared in the episode, "From the beginning, Harsh and I wanted a baby girl in our life, but God had His own plan and blessed us with a baby boy. While we are very, very happy to have him in our life, after watching this video clip, I imagined my son and myself in place of Varsha's and her son."

She said further, "I can picturise, that someday, when I come back from work after a very long and tiring day, he will take care of me and feed me a meal, just like how Varsha's son was taking care of her. I must also add that Varsha performed so well with her choreographer Vartika, that I couldn't take my eyes off her. It was beautiful."

Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen on the show hosting the special segment of 'Super Moms ki Adalat'.

About Super Moms 3

The dance reality show is the third season of the highly popular DID Super Moms. The season is judged by ace Bollywood actresses Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar and talented choreographer Remo D'Souza. The show is hosted by actor Jay Bhanushali.

Also read- Janamashtami 2022: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa deck up their munchkin Laksh as Krishna; Watch