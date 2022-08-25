DID Super Moms 3: Chunky Panday learns to mop the floor and leaves everyone in splits

DID Super Mom 3 has caught the attention of the audience from its very first episode. The show offers a massive platform for the moms who are skilled in various dance forms, to showcase their skills on the national level. Season after season, the show has given some extensively talented dancers and the competition is very stiff this year as well. The upcoming episode, which is a comedy special, will be graced by Bollywood’s best comics Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday.

In the recent promo, contestant Sadhana Mishra will win the hearts of the judges and the audience with her spectacular dance performance on Raj Kapoor’s song Ae Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo from the movie Mera Naam Joker. Bollywood actor Chunky Panday was not only impressed by her performance, but also by her fitness. He even could not resist asking her the reason behind her fitness. Sadhana tells him to do any 4-5 tasks of a wife, so mop buckets are arranged on the sets.

Chunky Panday is seen giving full effort in mopping the floor on his knees and Shakti Kapoor is seen directing him. The scene left everyone including Bhagyashree and Urmila Matondkar in splits.

See promo here- CLICK

This weekend, viewers will have a gala time as Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen gracing the show as special guests. During the shoot, Vijay’s revelation about his real-life secret crush on Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree Dassani left everyone surprised. In fact, the DID Super Moms’ judges couldn’t stop blushing after hearing his honest confession.

