DID Super Moms 3: Contestant Riddhi Tiwari shares she loves to play with danger; Badshah applauds her swag

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show DID Super Moms will be full of action and entertainment. The show offers a grand platform for talented mothers to get recognition for their dance skills and get the winner’s trophy. The contestants for the season have been handpicked from all over the country, and bring to the stage their unique dance forms and energies. In the recent promo of the show, special guest Badshah was seen very impressed by the dance of Riddhi Tiwari.

In the promo, contestant Riddhi Tiwari is seen dancing energetically to the popular song, ‘Ruki Sukhi Roti’ from Anil Kapoor’s movie Nayak. At the end of the performance, she is seen feeding chapati to her choreographer, who in turn asks her to serve to Remo D’souza. She brings the chapatis for Remo and Badshah, which makes everyone laugh out loud. Badshah said that her swag is amazing and people will pay for witnessing her swag. He also shared that her face is very expressive.

Remo D’souza appreciated her for her positive energy and going lifts. She shared that she is not afraid of dangers and she likes to take risks.

See post here- CLICK

In another previous promo, the audience will get a surprise as Badshah and choreographer Remo D’souza will be seen frying pakodas. In the promo, the contestant Babli Bhattacharjee Das said that she is craving pakoras, hence Badshah and Remo D’souza will be fulfilling her wish. The judges Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree are shocked to see them doing blunders while cooking. She tastes one made by Badshah and says that salt is missing.

Also read- DID Super Moms 3: Badshah and Remo Dsouza fry 'pakodas' to satiate a contestant's hunger; Watch