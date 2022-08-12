DID Super Moms 3: Govinda grooves with Urmila Matondkar; Reveals she never gave him attention

DID Super Moms is a highly loved dance reality show on the TV screens with a unique concept. The show offers a chance to the women who entered the motherhood phase but they are also passionate dancers, to make their talent recognized on a national level platform. The show has a massive fan following and the present season is also getting highly appreciated by fans. The season is judged by the actresses Urmila Matondkar, Bhagyashree and ace choreographer Remo D’souza. In the upcoming episode, Bollywood star Govinda will be sharing the stage with Urmila Matondkar.

The upcoming episode with be based on the legendary actor Govinda, as he will be gracing the show. The contestants will be seen dancing on superhit songs by the actor and he will be seen sharing a fun anecdote of his earlier days. The actor will also be seen grooving will Bollywood actress and show judge, Urmila Matondkar on the song, ‘Urmila Urmila’. In the episode, he also shared that during their earlier shooting days, Urmila never gave him attention. Urmila and the audience were left in splits.

See the promo here- CLICK

In an earlier promo, Govinda was seen re-enacting his popular monologue from his movie. The intensity with which he said the dialogue, left everyone amazed and all the judges stood up in appreciation.



In the earlier episode based on the theme of Bollywood queens, the contestant Deepthi Dasan will perform on Rekha’s superhit song ‘Salame Ishq’ from the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. All the judges and the audience were left stunned by her spectacular dance moves. Urmila Matondkar shared, “Mujhe lagta hai iss desh ki bohot bohot bohot sari actress ek taraf aur akeli Rekha ji ek taraf. Mai bohot zyada lucky hoon ki mai unko bachpan se janti hu kyunki meri pehli film mein vo meri maa bani thi.” She added that they again collaborated for the movie Bhoot. She said, “Mujhe uss movie ke liye bohot sare awards mile they par meri zindagi pa pehle award unhone dia tha, kyunki unhone apne haatho se likha hua khat aur sone ka Ganpati dia tha.”

