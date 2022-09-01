DID Super Moms 3: ‘He was everything’ Ankita Lokhande gets teary-eyed as she remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokahande, a popular name in the telly industry, will be gracing the dance reality show DID Super Moms 3 for the upcoming weekend. The new season of the dance show has an exciting panel of judges including Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar; to mentor and guide the talented moms through their journey and help them achieve their dancing dreams. In the recent promo of the upcoming episode, contestant Sadhana Mishra’s tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput made Ankita emotional on the show.

In the promo of the show, contestant Sadhana Mishra is seen performing the song ‘Kitne baatein’ as visuals of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are displayed on the screen. In the last part, Sushant is seen talking with the VFX effect in the video. Ankita Lokhande, who was the prior girlfriend and co-actor of Sushant, was seen getting teary-eyed on seeing the act. She was at a loss for words as she tried to share her feelings.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. They fell in love and dated for many years before parting ways in 2016. Sushant Singh passed away in June 2020 by suicide.

Ankita Lokhande has been dating Vicky Jain for the past some years and she had often shared that he was her rock in the lowest point of her life. She tied the knot with him in December 2021. The couple also participated in the entertainment reality show Smart Jodi and emerged as the winner of the show.

