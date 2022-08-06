DID Super Moms 3: Janhvi Kapoor makes a contestant do ramp walk; Urmila Matondkar grooves on ‘Rangeela Re’

DID Super Moms is one of the most popular dance reality shows, on TV screens. The show has a massive fan following on social media. Owning to massive success of the last two seasons of the show, the makers are back with the third season. The present season comprises some of the most talented dancers, who are mothers. The season is judged by Bollywood ace actresses Urmila Matondkar, Bhagyashree and choreographer Remo D’souza. In the upcoming episode, Janhvi Kapoor will be gracing the show for promotion of her movie Good Luck Jerry. She will be seen teaching ramp walk to a contestant.

The contestants of the show are giving their full efforts in the show and the judges of the show are left stunned by the performance in each episode. In the recent promo of the episode, the contestant Riddhi Tiwari is seen performing on Urmila’s hit song ‘Yaaron Sun Lo Zara’ from Rangeela. Urmila was highly impressed by her energetic and entertaining dance and she also enacted a scene from the movie with her. Urmila Matondkar stole people’s hearts with her dance performance on ‘Rangeela Re'. Janhvi Kapoor, who was a special guest for the episode, presented her with a pair of heels and taught her how to do ramp walk. Janhvi also did a ramp walk on the stage.

See promo here- CLICK

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen boosting their morale on the show as she promotes Good Luck Jerry. For this outing, Janhvi opted for a golden and sea blue sequinned gown, with hair tied in a ponytail and nude makeup. She patiently posed for the paparazzi as they requested her for pictures and smiled for the pictures. During the photo session, Janhvi noticed a photographer's goggles and said, "Aapke chashme bahut pasand hai mujhe" (I like your sunglasses very much).

Also read- DID Super Moms: Bhagyashree remembers Salman Khan & recalls a scene from their film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’