DID Super Moms 3: Remo D'Souza meets ex-assistant after six years as a contestant on the show

DID Super Moms 3 will be launched soon and will be judged by choreographer-filmmaker Remo Dsouza, actress Bhagyashree and Urmila Matondkar. Interestingly, this will mark the return of the 'Rangeela' actor to showbiz after 15 years. The audition rounds have also begun, and the judges are thrilled to see the women showcase their exceptional dance skills.

Remo Dsouza meets former assistant as contestant on the show

During the shoot, Remo Dsouza was pleasantly surprised when his ex-assistant Deepika came on the show to audition along with her baby. He was over the moon to see her after almost 6 years. In fact, he revealed how he always felt Deepika was very talented but she suddenly stopped working six years ago and they lost contact after a point. Seeing her perform and follow her passion once again, Remo promised to help build her career once again as he knows how talented she is and believes that she can achieve her dreams.

Remo promises to rebuild Deepika's career

Remo shared, “I know how talented you are as an individual as we have worked together in the past. I still remember the passion you had for dance, but you disappeared suddenly from the industry six years ago. Having said that, I am really glad that you performed with the same energy and zeal. If you come back to the industry, I can’t imagine the things you will achieve. I still remember, I used to mention that you were the best at what you do, and after seeing this performance my words are the same, ‘you are the best.’ I can promise you today that we all will help you to restart and build your career in this industry once again.”

Reasoning why she took a break from dance, Deepika said, "I actually left the industry six years ago and moved to Portugal with my husband. Though I left the industry, I knew my passion for dance could never fade away. A few months ago, my friend called me and told me that DID Super Moms is coming back and I should give it a try. I was really excited, but I was in a dilemma. Should I grab this opportunity and follow my passion or should I concentrate on my daughter's upbringing? I actually did not want my daughter to suffer because of my decision, however, my husband has always supported me and he encouraged me to follow my passion and that's why I am here today."

This is the third edition of DID Super Moms 3, which will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm from 2nd July onwards.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan gets emotional on the sets of DID L'il Masters 5 while addressing Remo Dsouza's health scare

