DID Super Moms 3: Shakti Kapoor reveals Aamir Khan wore Crime Master Gogo t-shirt to several parties

DID Super Moms 3 has become quite a catch within few days of its launch. The new season has an exciting panel of judges including Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar to mentor and guide the talented moms through their journey and help them achieve their dancing dreams. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the comedy stars of the 90’s era, Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday.

Veteran stars Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday will be seen gracing the show as special guests for the ‘Comedy Special’ episode. While all the performances by the Super Moms left the judges in awe, it was Shakti Kapoor’s Crime Master Gogo look from Andaz Apna Apna that grabbed all the attention. The actor had recreated his iconic avatar on the set, but it was his shocking revelation about the movie that left everyone stunned. Shakti Kapoor even revealed how he had very supportive actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karishma Kapoor in the movie, who adjusted their timing, especially for him.

Shakti Kapoor mentioned, “When I signed Andaz Apna Apna, everyone, including the stars of the film - Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karishma Kapoor adjusted their shoot dates and timings according to my schedule. It was truly an iconic film and to be honest, I didn’t even know what I was doing because I shot the film for just 7 days. But I did feel that the iconic character of Crime Master Gogo will live forever. In fact, I remember after the movie was released in theatres, Aamir Khan had seen a couple of people wearing Crime Master Gogo T-shirts and he wanted the same ones too. My son informed him where he could buy them from and after that, I saw Aamir Khan wearing the same T-Shirt, at four different parties.”

He further added, “Initially we didn’t expect the movie to do so well. But gradually we started realizing that people would like the film and that’s what happened. It is a cult classic now!”

While Shakti Kapoor’s revelations and his antics will keep you hooked and entertained, wait till you watch the performances by amazing Super Moms this weekend.

Also read- DID Super Moms 3: Vijay Deverakonda reveals his all-time crush as he and Ananya Panday promote Liger