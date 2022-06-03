DID Super Moms 3: Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree to judge the reality show?

DID Super Moms is one of the most popular dance reality shows on TV screens which entertained people for two seasons. Now the show is back with its third season and it will bring forth some of the highly talented mothers, who will be giving a tough competition to each other for getting the winner’s trophy. Ace choreographer, Remo D’souza has been signed as the first judge of the show, and now as per reports by Etimes, Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree will also be joining the judge's panel.

The show will mark Bhagyashree's debut as a judge on a TV show. Currently, she is seen participating in the reality show Smart Jodi along with her husband Himalaya Dasani.

Urmila has judged some popular shows in the past like Superstars and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and with this show, she returns to TV as a judge after a long gap. The previous season was judged by Govinda, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

Bhagyashree, who was a part of the third season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, was recently seen on the reality show Smart Jodi along with her husband Himalay. Meanwhile, Urmila, who has been away from the entertainment industry for a while now, had judged Marathi dance reality shows around a decade ago.

In a recent interview with Etimes, Urmila had indicated that she was all set to return to the screen and was supposed to start shooting for a web show, which was postponed due to the pandemic. She had shared, “When I look back, I have had such a versatile career. So, unless and until one is going to take it a notch higher, I don’t see any point in taking up a project. I can’t be doing things just for the heck of it.” The show DID Super Mom 3 will start airing after the DID Li’l Masters season 5.

