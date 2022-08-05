DID Super Moms 3: Urmila Matondkar reveals Rekha gave her first ever award for her Bhoot performance

DID Super Moms is one of the most popular dance reality shows on the TV screens with a unique concept. The show offers a chance to the women who entered motherhood phase but they are also passionate dancers, to make their talent recognized on a national level platform. The show has a massive fan following and the present season is also getting highly appreciated by fans. The season is judged by the actresses Urmila Matondkar, Bhagyashree and ace choreographer Remo D’souza. In the upcoming episode, Urmila will share about her special bond with veteran actress Rekha.

The upcoming episode of the show is based on the theme of Bollywood queens, where the contestant Deepthi Dasan will perform on Rekha’s superhit song ‘Salame Ishq’ from the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. All the judges and the audience is left stunned by her spectacular dance moves. Urmila Matondkar shared, “Mujhe lagta hai iss desh ki bohot bohot bohot sari actress ek taraf aur akeli Rekha ji ek taraf. Mai bohot zyada lucky hoon ki mai unko bachpan se janti hu kyunki meri pehli film mein vo meri maa bani thi.” She added that they again collaborated for the movie Bhoot. She said, “Mujhe uss movie ke liye bohot sare awards mile they par meri zindagi pa pehle award unhone dia tha, kyunki unhone apne haatho se likha hua khat aur sone ka Ganpati dia tha.”

Sharing about happiness for being part of the show, Urmila earlier shared, “I am excited about this one as it’s a dance show and the ladies on this show are commendable they have reached here after a long journey and struggle and I am so happy to see them perform.”

