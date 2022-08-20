DID Super Moms 3: Vijay Deverakonda reveals his all-time crush as he and Ananya Panday promote Liger

After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the younger dancers a run for their money, Zee TV recently launched the 3rd edition of its popular non-fiction show, DID Super Moms 3. The new season has an exciting panel of judges including Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar to mentor and guide the talented moms through their journey and help them achieve their dancing dreams. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the dynamic actor Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

The top 12 contestants have mesmerized one and all with their fantastic performances, week after week. This weekend, viewers will have a gala time as Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen gracing the show as special guests. During the shoot, Vijay’s revelation about his real-life secret crush on Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree Dassani left everyone surprised. In fact, the DID Super Moms’ judges couldn’t stop blushing after hearing his honest confession.

As Vijay revealed, "I am a huge fan of Urmila Ma’am as well as Bhagyashree Ma’am, and I have seen all of their work to date. Since I was young, I have had a crush on Urmila Ma’am and Bhagyashree Ma’am, and I am still crushing on them a little bit."

Vijay also mentioned that while he has a crush on Urmila and Bhagyashree, he even mentioned how he is a fan of Remo. As the actor further added, "I am an immense fan of Remo Sir's work too, especially for his choreography in Batameez Dil. When I watched the song for the first time, I was like ‘I need to meet the guy who choreographed this song.’"

While Vijay’s revelations will surely leave you surprised, people will also witness the mesmerizing dance performances by all the DID Super Mom contestants this weekend.

