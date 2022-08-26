DID Super Moms: 76-year-old Laxmi Aajji sets the stage on fire with judges in Comedy Special episode; Watch

DID Super Moms is one of the unique concept dance reality shows that enjoys a massive fan following of all ages. This is the third season, and like every season, this time also the show has a bunch of splendid mothers who every week stun the audiences with their performances. Owing to the popularity of DID Super Moms, many celebs often make special appearances on the stage of the show. In the upcoming episode, the contestants and judges will be celebrating 'Comedy Special' weekend.

In the upcoming episode of DID Super Moms, popular Bollywood actors Chunkey Pandey and Shakti Kapoor will be seen making a special appearance on the show. Also, the show will witness a special appearance of the audience's favourite Laxmi Aajji. Laxmi Aajji will be seen setting the stage on fire with her jaw-dropping moves. She will also be joined by the judges Remo Dsouza, Urmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree on the stage and they will accompany her while dancing. The caption for this promo read, "Iss weekend #ComedySpecial mein, #LaxmiAajji ke aane se masti aur entertainment hogi itni dhamakedaar, ki nahi rukengi taaliyaan! Dekhiye #DIDSuperMoms, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par."

76-year-old Laxmi Aajji lives in Amrawati, Maharashtra, and is hailed by the audiences for her spirit and exceptional dancing talent at this age. For the unversed, in the first episode of the show, Lakshmi Aaji left everyone stunned with her energetic dance performance. She danced to 'Zingaat' song and earned the wing from the judges. They couldn't stop themselves from going on the stage and shaking a leg. Bhagyashree touched her feet and asked to teach them to dance. Lakshmi Aaji gave a 10 rupees note to the three of them and asked them to buy "chocolates" for themselves. Remo was touched by this gesture and said that he won many awards and received money but this remains special and his greatest achievement.

About DID Super Moms:

DID Super Moms is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. Among the selected 12 contestants, two contestants have been evicted till now. DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

